Funeral services for Mr. Charles W. Brewster, 85, Winona is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, Tyler, TX with Rev. R. L. Davis as eulogist. Burial will be in Kilgore Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Brewster died November 22, 2019. He was born February 18, 1934.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jimmie L. Brewster; parents; 1 brother; and 3 sisters.
Survivors include 3 brothers, Leonard Scott, Rayford Scott, and Kenneth Scott; 5 sisters, Willie Faye Scott, Melissa Hampton, Yvetta (Garrett) Warren, Janice Abraham, and Rosland Scott.
Public viewing will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 29, 2019