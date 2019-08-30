Charles Vincent Harvey, of Euless, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 26th, 2019 at home after a brief illness. He was born on December 6th, 1929 in Joplin, Missouri and grew up in Tyler, Texas.
Charles was a graduate of the US Military Academy at West Point N.Y. and served in the Air Force, where he obtained a bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering. He and wife, Mary June Wynne Harvey settled in Euless, Texas where he retired from Bell Helicopter. Charles enjoyed traveling and building model airplanes in his spare time.
Charles is survived by son, Scott Harvey and wife Margaret of Hurst, Texas; grandchildren, Sarah Gill, Collin Sorrell, Kathryn Harvey; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife, Mary June and daughter, Dawn Shafer of Columbus, Ohio.
The visitation will be held from 6 to 8 o'clock p.m. on Friday, August 30th, 2019 at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. Graveside services will take place at 11:30am on Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler, Texas. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com. If you wish to send floral condolences in honor of Charles Harvey, you may call Lilium at 817-589-1566.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 30, 2019