A celebration of the life of Charles Steven Green, age 73, of Laguna Park, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Hannigan Smith Funeral Home of Athens with Father Nolan Lowry officiating.
Steven passed away on August 1, 2019 peacefully at his home in Clifton, surrounded by his wife and children.
Charles Steven Green was born in Wichita, Kansas on November 8, 1945. He was the only child of Charles C. Green and Margaret Ann Green. He went to high school at Richardson High School and graduated in 1963. In 1965 he married his wife, Ana Green. He then went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University in 1969. His varied business and work experience including ranching, real estate, oil, and as an environmental investigator with TCEQ. He enjoyed and loved his family and many outdoor activities including fishing, hunting and boating.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ana Green; three children, Todd Green and wife Mandy of Tyler, Chad Green and wife Tia of Round Rock, Amy Thompson and husband Don of Amarillo; nine grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the East Texas Christian Academy, 2448 Roy Road, Tyler, Texas 75707.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Hannigan Smith Funeral Home family of Athens.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 3, 2019