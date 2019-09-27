Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Preston McKinney, 85, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Tyler, TX at Hospice of East Texas. He was born November 23, 1933 in Tyler to Howard McKinney and Louise McGehee McKinney. Charles graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with his Bachelor's degree, and then went on to the University of Texas at Tyler for his Master's degree. He was commissioned as an officer in the U. S. Navy and served over twenty years before retiring as Commander in 1977. His naval assignments took him around the world to places such as Hawaii, Alaska, and Korea. His distinguished career included assignments at the Pentagon and the National Security Agency. After retiring from the Navy he remained in Maryland before later returning to his hometown of Tyler. Charles will be fondly remembered by all for his abiding love for his family, knack for engaging story-telling, service to our country, and optimistic outlook on life. He will be greatly missed by his many family members and friends.



Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Patty McKinney. Charles is survived by his loving family, including his daughter, Angela Jeansonne and husband William in Madison, Alabama; son, Scott McKinney in Garden Grove, California; daughter, Stephanie Russell in Columbia, Maryland; brothers, Carroll McKinney and Don McKinney in Tyler; and granddaughters, Amanda Russell and Leah Russell in Columbia, Maryland.



Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. followed by services at 3:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler, with Rev. Richard Luna officiating. Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home at a later time.



If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.



