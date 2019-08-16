Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Graveside service 1:00 PM Cathedral of the Pines Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Chuck" L. Bedinghaus passed away Friday August 9, 2019, at the age of 78, after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's. He was born in Alice, Texas on December 13, 1940 to Alton Bedinghaus and Shirley Lightfoot Bedinghaus. He graduated from Liberal High School in Liberal, Kansas. After attending college at Washburn University, he met, and soon married, the love of his life, Elaine Bedinghaus. They spent 30+ years of their marriage, raising their children in Texas.



Chuck's second love was hunting and fishing. He cherished his time on the ranch, or on the lake, with his family. When he wasn't outdoors, you could find him with a cup of coffee, telling a story about the big bass he caught at Lake Fork, or tales of catching giant rattlesnakes in South Texas with his brother. (Note to reader...there is a slight possibility they were not all true stories!) He was an incredibly outgoing person. With a constant sparkle in his eye, an infectious laugh, and a joke for every occasion, he considered it a challenge to get a smile from every single person in the room.



Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine (2005) and younger brother, Jim (1995). Survivors include his brothers, William of San Antonio, TX and John of Tyler, TX; son, John of Terrell, TX; son, Troy and wife Treva of Bradenton FL; son, Bret and wife Amy of McKinney, TX; son, Marc and wife Krish of Little Elm, TX; and ten grandchildren.



Under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home, a graveside service will be held at Cathedral of the Pines at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, with Charles Kirk Harper officiating. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making donations to the at to help better understand, and find a cure for those that are suffering from Alzheimer's.



Charles "Chuck" L. Bedinghaus passed away Friday August 9, 2019, at the age of 78, after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's. He was born in Alice, Texas on December 13, 1940 to Alton Bedinghaus and Shirley Lightfoot Bedinghaus. He graduated from Liberal High School in Liberal, Kansas. After attending college at Washburn University, he met, and soon married, the love of his life, Elaine Bedinghaus. They spent 30+ years of their marriage, raising their children in Texas.Chuck's second love was hunting and fishing. He cherished his time on the ranch, or on the lake, with his family. When he wasn't outdoors, you could find him with a cup of coffee, telling a story about the big bass he caught at Lake Fork, or tales of catching giant rattlesnakes in South Texas with his brother. (Note to reader...there is a slight possibility they were not all true stories!) He was an incredibly outgoing person. With a constant sparkle in his eye, an infectious laugh, and a joke for every occasion, he considered it a challenge to get a smile from every single person in the room.Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine (2005) and younger brother, Jim (1995). Survivors include his brothers, William of San Antonio, TX and John of Tyler, TX; son, John of Terrell, TX; son, Troy and wife Treva of Bradenton FL; son, Bret and wife Amy of McKinney, TX; son, Marc and wife Krish of Little Elm, TX; and ten grandchildren.Under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home, a graveside service will be held at Cathedral of the Pines at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, with Charles Kirk Harper officiating. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making donations to the at to help better understand, and find a cure for those that are suffering from Alzheimer's. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 16, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.