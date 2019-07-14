Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Kenneth Emmons. View Sign Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Kenneth Emmons, GySgt USMC Retired, took his angel flight on July 11, 2019. Kenneth was born March 21, 1930 on a farm near Tyler in East Texas. Upon finishing high school in 1947 at Tyler High, he joined the U.S. Marines. In 1952, he completed training and became an Aerial Transport Navigator flying on several different types of transport aircraft. He was seeing the world -- a dream for a young farm boy from East Texas. His flying took him to service in many different campaigns including Korea, Suez Canal, Dominican Republic, Lebanon, Cuba and Vietnam. During his Marines career, Kenneth earned and was awarded the Korean Service Medal, Marine Corp Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal with six stars, Vietnam Service Medal with two stars, and Air Medal with five stars.



After 20 years of service, he retired and returned to East Texas. In 1969, he met and married Annetta Jet Droby Pinkston of Palestine. He then went to work for Union Oil of California (Unocal) as a pipeline scheduler and retired again in 1990. Not one to stay idle, he worked part time in the cattle business and decided to make it full time until 2008 when he retired again. After selling his cattle, equipment, and farm, he moved to Lewisville to be closer to family.



He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Annetta Jet; three children, Sky Pinkston and wife Cheryl, Pylar Pinkston and husband Keith, and Todd Emmons and wife Nicole; three grandsons, Cody Pinkston, Reed Emmons, and Miles Emmons; one brother, John Emmons; two sisters, Juanita Shiflet and Barbara Hubbard; and numerous nieces and nephews with whom he was very close.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Clifford Emmons and Ruby Ethel Wood Emmons, and five brothers Edwin, Gerald, Audrey, Sidney, and Richard Emmons.



A viewing will take place at Stewart Funeral Home on Monday, July 15 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 16 at Stewart Funeral Home starting at 10 a.m with the burial immediately following at Williams Cemetery. The service will be officiated by Brother Sherman Mayfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 and/or Williams Cemetery of New Chapel Hill, P.O. Box 132795, Tyler, TX 75713.



