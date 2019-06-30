A Lifetime of Giving:
Charles Jordan at the age of 82 went to be with the Lord after a life full of giving, teaching, and laughter. He was loved by many, strong in his faith, and always there to lend a helping hand. He made a difference. He was kind. He always made you laugh. He will be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his passion, the Smith County Baptist Association "Yellow Hats" Disaster Relief via Southside Bank, Tyler TX or mailed to PO Box 130133 Tyler TX 75713.
Memorial services for Charles Ray Jordan, 82 of Tyler, are 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in the chapel of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, Tyler, with Rev. Sherman Mayfield officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service in the Chapel.
Charles passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Tyler, after a long fight with pancreatic cancer. He was born July 12, 1936 in Hope, Arkansas to the late John B. and Grace Mitchell Jordan. After high school, he went on to receive his Master's Degree in Education. He taught Math and retired from Robert E. Lee High School after 30 years. After retirement, he spent as much time as he could working with Disaster Relief teams and traveling on mission trips. He had also served as a member of the National Guard and was a member of Lake Tyler Baptist Church and longtime member of Friendly Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his brother, Weaver Jordan.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Jordan of Tyler, and daughter, Tena Jerger and her husband, Louie of Tyler; and nephew, Hal Jordan and his wife, Libby of Hempstead, NC. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 30, 2019