Services for Charles Edward Faglie, 92, of Canton are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Eubank Funeral Home with Bro. David Meeks officiating.
Charles passed away March 5, 2019 in Canton, TX.
He was born April 16, 1926 in Canton to William George Faglie Sr. and Lillie Esther Shinn.
Charles grew up in Canton and attended Canton High School. He married Julia Mae Tunnell on September 21, 1947. Charles was a long time member of Little Hope Baptist Church. He enjoyed croquet, golf, dominos, fishing and breaking horses. Charles ran the chain at football games for over 30 years.
He is survived by his Son, Andy & Jeanie Faglie; Son, Jerry Don & Sherry Faglie; Son, James & Kim Faglie; Granddaughter, Melinda Kay & Jamie Wood; Grandsons: Jason & Jennifer Faglie, Jaydee & Heather Faglie, Drew & Ellen Faglie, Justin Faglie, Josh & Kim Faglie, and Addison Faglie; and 13 Great-Grandchildren.
Charles is preceded in death by his Parents, William & Lillie Faglie; Wife, Julia Faglie; Brothers, Bill Faglie & Ben Faglie; and Sister, Laura Nell Vick.
Interment will be at Haven of Memories in Canton, TX.
Visitation will be Friday from 6:00p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2019