Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Olson passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Tyler at the age of 81. He was born in Brownsboro, TX to Clifford and Lillie Mae Olson on October 30,1938. He graduated Brownsboro High School in 1957 where he was a valuable player and member of the football team. Charles married the love of his life, Linda Burleson of Tyler in 1960. The newlyweds attended Sam Houston State University together, and while there Charles was in ROTC. They later returned to Tyler where they made their home and began their family. The couple raised two daughters, Laurie and Lisa. Charles was the owner of Olson's Gulf Service at Broadway and Loop 323 for 30 years, Olson's Automotive in Tyler and Troup Automotive. He not only had a love for cars but was knowledgeable, trustworthy and took great pride in his skills in providing excellence in customer service. He also gave many young men work opportunities and training to begin their own careers in the automotive industry.



Charles was a strong Christian man and his favorite book was the Bible. His greatest pleasure in life was in his family.



Charles is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, C.W. Olson and a granddaughter, Lindsay Pantlin.



He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Linda; two daughters, Laurie Steele and Lisa Pantlin, both of Tyler; a brother, Bill Olson; grandchildren, Jennifer Williams and John Steele of Tyler, Ashley Mathews of Hawkins and Jeffrey Pantlin of Coon Rapids, MN; six great- grandchildren and lifelong friend, Gerald Dower of Tyler.



Visitation will be at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home on Friday from 5-7 p.m. A Private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery officiated by Bro. Sherman Mayfield.



Pallbearers are John D. Steele, Jeffrey Pantlin, Bill Olson, Jeff Mathews, Chris Olson, Brad Olson, John R. Steele, Kenny Olson, Zachary Olson and Gerald Dower.



Honorary Pallbearer will be J.R. Williams.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The or Meals on Wheels. To view online, please go to



Charles Olson passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Tyler at the age of 81. He was born in Brownsboro, TX to Clifford and Lillie Mae Olson on October 30,1938. He graduated Brownsboro High School in 1957 where he was a valuable player and member of the football team. Charles married the love of his life, Linda Burleson of Tyler in 1960. The newlyweds attended Sam Houston State University together, and while there Charles was in ROTC. They later returned to Tyler where they made their home and began their family. The couple raised two daughters, Laurie and Lisa. Charles was the owner of Olson's Gulf Service at Broadway and Loop 323 for 30 years, Olson's Automotive in Tyler and Troup Automotive. He not only had a love for cars but was knowledgeable, trustworthy and took great pride in his skills in providing excellence in customer service. He also gave many young men work opportunities and training to begin their own careers in the automotive industry.Charles was a strong Christian man and his favorite book was the Bible. His greatest pleasure in life was in his family.Charles is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, C.W. Olson and a granddaughter, Lindsay Pantlin.He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Linda; two daughters, Laurie Steele and Lisa Pantlin, both of Tyler; a brother, Bill Olson; grandchildren, Jennifer Williams and John Steele of Tyler, Ashley Mathews of Hawkins and Jeffrey Pantlin of Coon Rapids, MN; six great- grandchildren and lifelong friend, Gerald Dower of Tyler.Visitation will be at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home on Friday from 5-7 p.m. A Private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery officiated by Bro. Sherman Mayfield.Pallbearers are John D. Steele, Jeffrey Pantlin, Bill Olson, Jeff Mathews, Chris Olson, Brad Olson, John R. Steele, Kenny Olson, Zachary Olson and Gerald Dower.Honorary Pallbearer will be J.R. Williams.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The or Meals on Wheels. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.