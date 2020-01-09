September 11, 1927 - January 6, 2020
Charles Edwin Harrell was born September 11, 1927 in Picayune, Mississippi, to the late Joseph Wilson Harrell and late Juanita Tourne Harrell. He volunteered in the Merchant Marines during WWII and served in the Navy after the war. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tulane University and was an Oil Company Executive in Houston before moving his family to Tyler in 1974. He was Business Manager for the Chapel Hill School District for many years. He and his late wife Frances Hope Wheeless Harrell were founding members of The Woods Baptist Church. He is survived by his two children, David Harrell and his wife, Priscilla Harrell of Hollywood, Maryland and Martha Poeschl and her husband, Chris Poeschl; grandsons, Colton Poeschl, Cade Poeschl and Collin Poeschl of New Chapel Hill; his siblings Dorothy Boegner and Kenneth Harrell and his wife, Eleanor Harrell; and numerous nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces.
Memorials can be made to The Woods Baptist Church 4502 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75707
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020