Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Charles Edward Dews, Sr. of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, February 29, 2020, 2:00 PM at Smith Temple Church of God in Christ with Rev. Oliver Hall officiating and Bishop David R. Houston eulogist. Interment will be held in Hopewell Valley Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Charles Dews, Sr. was born on February 11, 1940 in Whitehouse, Texas to Med Dews, Sr. and Leara Edward Dews. He attended Whitehouse Schools. He was a longtime member of Smith Temple Church of God in Christ. He was employed by the City of Tyler for over 35 years.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and a sister.



He leaves behind his beloved children: Curtis Dews and Charles Dews, Jr.; step-daughters, Shacola Coleman, Pebble Jones, Mandi Hill and Candi Jackson. Two brothers, James Dews, Jr. and Bonny Dews; sisters, Martha Johnson, Betty Young, Winnie Young, Delores Dews, Leara Mitchell and Linda Mitchell. 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.



Public viewing at the funeral home Friday 2:00-8:00 PM.

Funeral services for Charles Edward Dews, Sr. of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, February 29, 2020, 2:00 PM at Smith Temple Church of God in Christ with Rev. Oliver Hall officiating and Bishop David R. Houston eulogist. Interment will be held in Hopewell Valley Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.Charles Dews, Sr. was born on February 11, 1940 in Whitehouse, Texas to Med Dews, Sr. and Leara Edward Dews. He attended Whitehouse Schools. He was a longtime member of Smith Temple Church of God in Christ. He was employed by the City of Tyler for over 35 years.Charles was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and a sister.He leaves behind his beloved children: Curtis Dews and Charles Dews, Jr.; step-daughters, Shacola Coleman, Pebble Jones, Mandi Hill and Candi Jackson. Two brothers, James Dews, Jr. and Bonny Dews; sisters, Martha Johnson, Betty Young, Winnie Young, Delores Dews, Leara Mitchell and Linda Mitchell. 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.Public viewing at the funeral home Friday 2:00-8:00 PM. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close