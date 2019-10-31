Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles E. "Chuck" Swift born November 28, 1945 to Malcolm Swift and Margaret Erwin Swift, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 in Rusk. He was 73 years old.



A memorial service is scheduled at 2 o'clock in the afternoon Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Don Cooper and Steve Swift will officiate. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.



While serving in the U.S. Army, Chuck was a part of the 2nd Armored Division, Germany. He also served in U.S. National Guard for 4 years. Chuck taught at Hogg Middle School, Tyler, for 11 years and for TDCJ for 10 years. He was also a pianist/keyboardist and bass guitarist at First Assembly in Whitehouse. He will be remembered for his musical abilities with many instruments, his love of music, and his passion for the game of golf.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sue Swift of Dialville; sons, Randy Hale and wife Terrie of Jacksonville, Jeff Hale and wife Brandi of Dialville and daughter, Jennifer Acord and husband Richard of Henderson. His siblings are Steve Swift and wife Judy of Tulsa, OK and Jennifer Hall and husband Phil of Tyler. He is also survived by six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Memorials may be made to the at .



