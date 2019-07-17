Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Charles E. Jones. View Sign Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services for Dr. Charles Eric Jones, 86, of Jacksonville, TX, are scheduled for 2 pm Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Rev. Robert Simpson will officiate. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.



Dr. Jones passed away Sunday, January 14, 2019 in Jacksonville.



Dr. Jones was born December 7, 1932 in Huntsville, Texas to Thomas Paul Jones and Lillian Kolb Jones. He received his Bachelor's degree with Honors from the University of Texas at Austin in 1953 and earned his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in 1957. Dr. Jones was a long-time resident of Fort Stockton, Texas where he was in private family practice for over 30 years. He later worked for Scott and White Health System in central Texas and Trinity Mother Frances Health System in Jacksonville.



In life, Dr. Jones was an active person. He was a pilot, loved scuba diving, hunting, and fishing. You very seldom saw Charles without a book in his hand. He was a voracious reader, often reading up to 10 books a week in all manner of subjects. He loved animals and enjoyed caring for a number of exotic pets over the years, especially his mountain lion Brandi. He loved his family dearly and was a dedicated Family physician for over 50 years.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Charles Eric Jones Jr., and his brother, Kenneth L. Jones.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 33 years, Linda Cowser Jones of Jacksonville; his children, Michael Jones and wife Kathy of Dallas, Leslie Kincade and husband John of Dallas, Zachary Hammond and wife Jennifer of Spring; sisters in law, Joyce Jones Moore of San Antonio, and Johnette Payne of Loogootee, Indiana. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, one niece, and two nephews.



Honorary pallbearers will be his seven grandchildren and his dear friends Don Hutto of Frankston and Nathan Carothers of Goldthwaite, Texas.



Rather than customary condolences, memorials may be made to the .



