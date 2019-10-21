Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Charles David Phillips, 79, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Noonday Baptist Church in Noonday with Rev. Scott Gorbett and Chris Phillips officiating. Burial will be October 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. officiated by Dr. Mark Redd at Grandview Cemetery on Spencer Highway in Pasadena under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mr. Phillips passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Tyler. He was born April 4, 1940 in Huntsville to Charles E. and Lois Phillips.



Charles was a member of Noonday Baptist Church. He graduated from Rockdale High School in 1958. He served in the US Navy from 1958 to 1962. He held the position of Shutdown Planning and Scheduling with EOTT Energy, formerly Enron.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Lois Phillips; his wife of 44 years, Anna Mae Phillips; his sister-in-law, Karen Phillips; his nephew, James Dean Phillips. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Debbie "DeeDee"; his children, Chris Phillips of Webster, and Alana Fry and husband Chet Fry of Georgetown; his brothers, Bill Phillips of Houston and James Phillips of Burnet; and multiple nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Clifford Calfee, Gary Edmunson, Michael J. Gibson, Tim Mayo, Haril Morris, and James Wright. Honorary pallbearers will be Holiday Haley and Don Rains.



Visitation is scheduled from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Noonday Baptist Church, 16701 CR 196, Tyler.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to in honor of Charlie Phillips.



