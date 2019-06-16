Services for Charles "Dan" Tarbutton, Jr., 96, of Tyler, will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Carter officiating. The graveside service will be at the Rose Lawn Cemetery Pavilion, 2003 Blue Mountain Blvd., Tyler, 75703.
Mr. Tarbutton went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from a Tyler hospital. He was born October 23, 1922 in Mirando City, Texas to Charles Daniel Tarbutton and Mabel Irene Ward Tarbutton.
Dan and his wife, Faye, are members of Colonial Hills Baptist Church, Tyler. He was a retired Oilfield Drilling Consultant. He served three (3) years in The Army Air Corp. and in Company G, 276th Army Infantry, during World War II.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Edith Gardner; a granddaughter, Kara Hulke; brothers, James, Arthur "Al", Lawrence, Robert, Bill and Jerry; sisters, Ethel, Betty, Edith, Carolyn and Marilyn.
He is survived by his wife, Ola Faye Tarbutton; daughters, Billie Hulke (Frank), Peggy Young (Danny) and Becky Tyler (Jim); stepson, Richard Monk; stepdaughter, Tammy White (Randall); 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Dan Tarbutton's kind and gentle spirit will be truly missed by all that knew and loved him dearly.
The family will receive friends one (1) hour before the graveside service beginning at 10:00 a.m., there at the Pavilion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Champions for Children, 4883 Hightech Dr., Tyler, TX 75703.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 16, 2019