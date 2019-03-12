Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A funeral service for Charles D. DuPree, Sr. age 82 of Bullard, is scheduled at 10 o'clock in the morning Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at The Church of Christ in Bullard. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Glenn "Rooster" Cogburn and Randy Marion will officiate. Mr. DuPree will be laid to rest at Bullard Cemetery.



Mr. DuPree passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Tyler.



Charles was born July 20, 1936, near Meadow in Terry County, Texas to Charlie Burton and Velma (Crain) DuPree.



Mr. DuPree was a graduate of Bullard High School. He returned to Bullard in 1967 when he began working for Price International, working his way up to General Manager/Vice President before semi retiring at the age of 66. He was an active member of the Church of Christ in Bullard.



He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James David DuPree; and a sister Margarette DuPree.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife Fredda Stripling DuPree of Bullard; sons, C. Douglas DuPree Jr. and wife Gwen of Bullard, Daniel DuPree and wife Kim of Whitehouse; daughter, Margaret Nelson and husband Dana of Port Neches; brothers Roger DuPree and wife Roma of Covington, GA, Donald Ray DuPree of Redland, TX; sister, Kathy Gray and husband Tommy of Redland, TX.; seven grandchildren Jamie Duvak and husband Brent; Laura Luscombe and husband Aaron, Mitch Nelson and wife Katie, Sarah DuPree and fiance Kelton Todd, Jessica Carter and husband Barrett, Emily DuPree, and Caleb DuPree; six great grandchildren; Cade Duvak, Chloe Duvak, Cruze Duvak, Bryson Luscombe, Libby Luscombe, and Noah Nelson; several nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be grandson and great-grandsons.



Honorary Pallbearers will be granddaughters and great-granddaughters.



Visitation will begin on Monday, March 11, 2019 and friends are cordially invited to visit with Mr. DuPree?s family from 6:00 to 8:00 o'clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home Chapel.



Memorials may be made payable to Prison Ministry LaPoynor Church of Christ. Mail to Proclaiming Liberty to the Captives, 11113 Stonebrook Dr. Chandler, TX 75758.

1025 Se Loop 456

Jacksonville , TX 75766

