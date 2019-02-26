Services for Charles B. Harris, 86 of Tyler will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Bro. Dwight Lawson officiating. He will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Tuesday at the Funeral Home.
Mr. Harris passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Tyler. He was born April 3, 1932 in Grand Saline, Texas to the late Bert O. and Faye Fagg Harris. Mr. Harris served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War era. He retired as a supervisor with Kelly Springfield Tire and was a member of West Erwin Church of Christ in Tyler.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bettye Sue Payne Harris; a daughter, Paula Jill Harris; two brothers, Jimmy and Tim Harris and a sister, Patsy Harris.
Survivors are his daughters, Terri Mayne of Ben Wheeler and Jan Harris Pineda and husband David of Tyler and two grandchildren, Steven Mabry and Jan Mayne.
Pallbearers will be John Pearson, Lee Huggins, Mike Harris, Rahn Harris, Kevin Harris and Jason Harris. To view, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 26, 2019