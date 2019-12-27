Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Charles Anthony Brown II, of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, December 28, 2019 11:00 AM at Omega Ministries International Church with Pastor DeMarcus M. Pierson officiating. Interment will be held in Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Charles Anthony Brown was born October 25, 1983 in Tyler, Texas to Charles Brown, Sr. and Sharon Anderson Brown.



He attended local schools and was a graduate of John Tyler High School. He also attended Tyler Jr. College.



Charles was preceded in death by his mother Sharon Anderson Brown, grandfather Walter Brown, grandmother Dorothy Brown and brother Christopher Brown.



He leaves as survivors loving family members: Father Charles Brown, Sr. and Special Aunt, Carolyn Brown. Other survivors include , Alex Anderson, Chaundaviun Brown, Chadariun Brown, Courtney Brown Harper, Chassity Brown, Candace Anderson, Chelsea Anderson, Shontavia Mayfield and Myisha Morgan. Grandparents Alvin Anderson and Juanita Anderson. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 12-8:00 pm.

Funeral services for Charles Anthony Brown II, of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, December 28, 2019 11:00 AM at Omega Ministries International Church with Pastor DeMarcus M. Pierson officiating. Interment will be held in Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.Charles Anthony Brown was born October 25, 1983 in Tyler, Texas to Charles Brown, Sr. and Sharon Anderson Brown.He attended local schools and was a graduate of John Tyler High School. He also attended Tyler Jr. College.Charles was preceded in death by his mother Sharon Anderson Brown, grandfather Walter Brown, grandmother Dorothy Brown and brother Christopher Brown.He leaves as survivors loving family members: Father Charles Brown, Sr. and Special Aunt, Carolyn Brown. Other survivors include , Alex Anderson, Chaundaviun Brown, Chadariun Brown, Courtney Brown Harper, Chassity Brown, Candace Anderson, Chelsea Anderson, Shontavia Mayfield and Myisha Morgan. Grandparents Alvin Anderson and Juanita Anderson. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 12-8:00 pm. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 27, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close