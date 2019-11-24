Charles and Linda Akin (12/5/1943 - 11/4/2019)
Obituary
Charles Lynn Akin, 75, and Linda Dale (Dumas) Akin, 72, both of Chandler, Texas, passed away on

November 4,, 2019, after 52 years of marriage. They parted ways briefly when Charles died that

morning after a lengthy illness, and were reunited in the presence of their Lord in the afternoon when

Linda passed away after a brief illness.

Charles was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on December 5, 1943, to E. L. and Cleva (Henderson) Akin.

He grew up in a Navy family and moved around extensively before settling in East Texas and

graduating from Van High School. He attended North Texas State University, graduating with a

bachelor's degree in Music Education.

Linda was born in Troup, Texas, on June 14, 1947, to Ralph and Dale (Parker) Dumas. She grew up in

Troup, Arp and Tyler where she graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. She attended Tyler Junior

College where she was active in the Apache Band and the East Texas Symphony Orchestra. She and

Charles met in Tyler at the Baptist Student Union. They were married on October 14, 1967, and moved

to Pensacola, Florida, prior to Charles being deployed with the Navy.

Charles served two tours of duty in Vietnam as a machinist aboard the USS Forrest Royal (DD-872)

and the USS Huntington (DD-781). After leaving the Navy, he worked first as a music teacher and later

as a factory worker, building air conditioners for GE and Trane.

Linda was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker, but also worked for others in her home. She took

care of numerous children over the years and decorated cakes for weddings, birthdays, and other

special occasions.

Both Charles and Linda were very involved in the lives of their churches throughout their marriage in

congregations from Tyler to Fort Worth to Southeastern Oklahoma and back to East Texas where

Charles served as deacon and music director and Linda served as nursery coordinator. Over the past

several years, they were members of Green Acres Baptist Church where they played in the orchestra

and sang in the choir. After Charles' retirement from Trane, they enjoyed travel and old movies, as well

as watching their grandchildren participate in sports, music and theater at The Geneva School of

Boerne in Boerne, Texas.

They were preceded in death by their infant son, Charles Wayne Akin, and by their parents. They are

survived by their son, Dr. Jay Akin and his wife Pam of Boerne, as well as three grandchildren:

Samantha, Zachary and Parker. They will also be missed by Charles' brother Roy Akin and his wife

Marilyn; Linda's siblings Jack Dumas and wife Carolyn, Carol Dumas Parker, John Dumas and wife

Ruthie, Cathy Dumas Almond; and by numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.

A memorial service is being planned for the end of December. The family wishes to express their

sincere gratitude to the physicians, nurses, and staff of Providence Park Nursing and Rehabilitation,

where they spent so much time over the past few years; as well as those of Hospice of East Texas and

the Home Place Inpatient Hospice facility for their compassionate care during their final days.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2019
