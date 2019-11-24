Charles Lynn Akin, 75, and Linda Dale (Dumas) Akin, 72, both of Chandler, Texas, passed away on
November 4,, 2019, after 52 years of marriage. They parted ways briefly when Charles died that
morning after a lengthy illness, and were reunited in the presence of their Lord in the afternoon when
Linda passed away after a brief illness.
Charles was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on December 5, 1943, to E. L. and Cleva (Henderson) Akin.
He grew up in a Navy family and moved around extensively before settling in East Texas and
graduating from Van High School. He attended North Texas State University, graduating with a
bachelor's degree in Music Education.
Linda was born in Troup, Texas, on June 14, 1947, to Ralph and Dale (Parker) Dumas. She grew up in
Troup, Arp and Tyler where she graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. She attended Tyler Junior
College where she was active in the Apache Band and the East Texas Symphony Orchestra. She and
Charles met in Tyler at the Baptist Student Union. They were married on October 14, 1967, and moved
to Pensacola, Florida, prior to Charles being deployed with the Navy.
Charles served two tours of duty in Vietnam as a machinist aboard the USS Forrest Royal (DD-872)
and the USS Huntington (DD-781). After leaving the Navy, he worked first as a music teacher and later
as a factory worker, building air conditioners for GE and Trane.
Linda was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker, but also worked for others in her home. She took
care of numerous children over the years and decorated cakes for weddings, birthdays, and other
special occasions.
Both Charles and Linda were very involved in the lives of their churches throughout their marriage in
congregations from Tyler to Fort Worth to Southeastern Oklahoma and back to East Texas where
Charles served as deacon and music director and Linda served as nursery coordinator. Over the past
several years, they were members of Green Acres Baptist Church where they played in the orchestra
and sang in the choir. After Charles' retirement from Trane, they enjoyed travel and old movies, as well
as watching their grandchildren participate in sports, music and theater at The Geneva School of
Boerne in Boerne, Texas.
They were preceded in death by their infant son, Charles Wayne Akin, and by their parents. They are
survived by their son, Dr. Jay Akin and his wife Pam of Boerne, as well as three grandchildren:
Samantha, Zachary and Parker. They will also be missed by Charles' brother Roy Akin and his wife
Marilyn; Linda's siblings Jack Dumas and wife Carolyn, Carol Dumas Parker, John Dumas and wife
Ruthie, Cathy Dumas Almond; and by numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.
A memorial service is being planned for the end of December. The family wishes to express their
sincere gratitude to the physicians, nurses, and staff of Providence Park Nursing and Rehabilitation,
where they spent so much time over the past few years; as well as those of Hospice of East Texas and
the Home Place Inpatient Hospice facility for their compassionate care during their final days.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2019