Funeral services for Charity Shackelford Crenshaw are scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2019 1:00 PM at Peoples Baptist Church with Rev. Marcus Jackson officiating eulogist. Interment will be held in Spring Creek Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Charity Shackelford was born June 6, 1946 in Rockwall, Texas to Bernest Shackelford and Nettie B. Gardner Shackelford. After moving to Smith County she attended Lindale School.
Charity married O'Neal Crenshaw November 18, 1966. To this union 3 children were born.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband O'Neal , son Charlie Crenshaw; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
She is survived by 2 children, Dana Shackelford and Wanda Wallace. sisters Bertha Shackelford, Alice Williams, Mattie Humber, Mozzell Johnson and Katherine Dorsey. 7 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins who loved her very much.
Public viewing Friday, 1:00-8:00 PM.
Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors
302 N Ross St
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 592-0886
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2019