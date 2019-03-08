Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charity S. Crenshaw. View Sign

Funeral services for Charity Shackelford Crenshaw are scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2019 1:00 PM at Peoples Baptist Church with Rev. Marcus Jackson officiating eulogist. Interment will be held in Spring Creek Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Charity Shackelford was born June 6, 1946 in Rockwall, Texas to Bernest Shackelford and Nettie B. Gardner Shackelford. After moving to Smith County she attended Lindale School.



Charity married O'Neal Crenshaw November 18, 1966. To this union 3 children were born.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband O'Neal , son Charlie Crenshaw; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.



She is survived by 2 children, Dana Shackelford and Wanda Wallace. sisters Bertha Shackelford, Alice Williams, Mattie Humber, Mozzell Johnson and Katherine Dorsey. 7 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins who loved her very much.



Public viewing Friday, 1:00-8:00 PM.

Funeral services for Charity Shackelford Crenshaw are scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2019 1:00 PM at Peoples Baptist Church with Rev. Marcus Jackson officiating eulogist. Interment will be held in Spring Creek Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.Charity Shackelford was born June 6, 1946 in Rockwall, Texas to Bernest Shackelford and Nettie B. Gardner Shackelford. After moving to Smith County she attended Lindale School.Charity married O'Neal Crenshaw November 18, 1966. To this union 3 children were born.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband O'Neal , son Charlie Crenshaw; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.She is survived by 2 children, Dana Shackelford and Wanda Wallace. sisters Bertha Shackelford, Alice Williams, Mattie Humber, Mozzell Johnson and Katherine Dorsey. 7 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins who loved her very much.Public viewing Friday, 1:00-8:00 PM. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close