It is with great sadness that the family of Chad Marshall Farnham announces his passing after a 9 month illness, on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 34 years of age. Chad will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 8 years, Ashley Marie Richards Farnham and his children, Sampson Oliver, Liam Marshall, Sawyer Roan and Harper Marie.
Chad will also be remembered by his father and stepmother, Mark & Debbie Farnham; mother and stepfather, Glenda & Rudy Rodriguez; three brothers, Christopher Mark, Matthew Scott & Michael Shane Farnham; sister, Whitney Rene' Rodriguez Wills; stepbrothers, Rudy, Jesse, Ricky & Noah C. Rodriguez; and so, so many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Chad was preceded in death by grandparents, Preston & Jackie Jones and Tom Farnham.
Chad was born on March 11, 1985 and lived in Tyler all his life. He attended Robert E. Lee High School & Tyler Junior College. He was a devoted husband, loving father and avid outdoorsman. He was employed by KP Engineering in Tyler as a piping draftsman.
Serving as pall-bearers will be Chris, Matt, and Michael Farnham, Jesse Rodriguez, C.J. Dickinson and Kyle Maness.
Honorary pall-bearers will be Wes Wills, Lucas, Adam, and Kaleb Farnham and Noah Cozart Rodriguez.
Visitation is scheduled at Lloyd James Funeral Home on Thursday, July 18th, 2019 between 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 5512 Old Jacksonville Hwy., Tyler 75703 on Friday, July 19th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Dr. Dan Cozart officiating.
Chad will be laid to rest at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 17, 2019