Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Chad Marshall Farnham announces his passing after a 9 month illness, on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 34 years of age. Chad will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 8 years, Ashley Marie Richards Farnham and his children, Sampson Oliver, Liam Marshall, Sawyer Roan and Harper Marie.



Chad will also be remembered by his father and stepmother, Mark & Debbie Farnham; mother and stepfather, Glenda & Rudy Rodriguez; three brothers, Christopher Mark, Matthew Scott & Michael Shane Farnham; sister, Whitney Rene' Rodriguez Wills; stepbrothers, Rudy, Jesse, Ricky & Noah C. Rodriguez; and so, so many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Chad was preceded in death by grandparents, Preston & Jackie Jones and Tom Farnham.



Chad was born on March 11, 1985 and lived in Tyler all his life. He attended Robert E. Lee High School & Tyler Junior College. He was a devoted husband, loving father and avid outdoorsman. He was employed by KP Engineering in Tyler as a piping draftsman.



Serving as pall-bearers will be Chris, Matt, and Michael Farnham, Jesse Rodriguez, C.J. Dickinson and Kyle Maness.



Honorary pall-bearers will be Wes Wills, Lucas, Adam, and Kaleb Farnham and Noah Cozart Rodriguez.



Visitation is scheduled at Lloyd James Funeral Home on Thursday, July 18th, 2019 between 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 5512 Old Jacksonville Hwy., Tyler 75703 on Friday, July 19th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Dr. Dan Cozart officiating.



Chad will be laid to rest at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery.



It is with great sadness that the family of Chad Marshall Farnham announces his passing after a 9 month illness, on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 34 years of age. Chad will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 8 years, Ashley Marie Richards Farnham and his children, Sampson Oliver, Liam Marshall, Sawyer Roan and Harper Marie.Chad will also be remembered by his father and stepmother, Mark & Debbie Farnham; mother and stepfather, Glenda & Rudy Rodriguez; three brothers, Christopher Mark, Matthew Scott & Michael Shane Farnham; sister, Whitney Rene' Rodriguez Wills; stepbrothers, Rudy, Jesse, Ricky & Noah C. Rodriguez; and so, so many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Chad was preceded in death by grandparents, Preston & Jackie Jones and Tom Farnham.Chad was born on March 11, 1985 and lived in Tyler all his life. He attended Robert E. Lee High School & Tyler Junior College. He was a devoted husband, loving father and avid outdoorsman. He was employed by KP Engineering in Tyler as a piping draftsman.Serving as pall-bearers will be Chris, Matt, and Michael Farnham, Jesse Rodriguez, C.J. Dickinson and Kyle Maness.Honorary pall-bearers will be Wes Wills, Lucas, Adam, and Kaleb Farnham and Noah Cozart Rodriguez.Visitation is scheduled at Lloyd James Funeral Home on Thursday, July 18th, 2019 between 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 5512 Old Jacksonville Hwy., Tyler 75703 on Friday, July 19th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Dr. Dan Cozart officiating.Chad will be laid to rest at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close