Services for Catherlene Sinclair, 91 of Tyler, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 in the Chapel of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Mitch Shamburger officiating. Burial will be at Williams Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
Mrs. Sinclair passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Tyler. She was born November 11, 1928 in Tyler to the late Urba and Nannie Williams Sloan. Mrs. Sinclair lived most all her life in Tyler, was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Sinclair and by a brother, Jimmy Sloan.
Survivors are a son, Ronnie Sinclair of Tyler; daughters, Jackie Hukill of Overton, Sherry Watson and husband, Loy of Chapel Hill, Cathy McIntyre of Sulphur Springs; Patti Sinclair Epperson of Overton and Amy Sinclair of Chapel Hill; 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be J.D. Lewis, Brian Hukill, Jason Herschbach, Daniel Hudson, Josh Watson and Brad Blanton. The family request that Memorials be made to the Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020