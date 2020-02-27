Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary





Mrs. Sinclair passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Tyler. She was born November 11, 1928 in Tyler to the late Urba and Nannie Williams Sloan. Mrs. Sinclair lived most all her life in Tyler, was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Sinclair and by a brother, Jimmy Sloan.



Survivors are a son, Ronnie Sinclair of Tyler; daughters, Jackie Hukill of Overton, Sherry Watson and husband, Loy of Chapel Hill, Cathy McIntyre of Sulphur Springs; Patti Sinclair Epperson of Overton and Amy Sinclair of Chapel Hill; 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be J.D. Lewis, Brian Hukill, Jason Herschbach, Daniel Hudson, Josh Watson and Brad Blanton. The family request that Memorials be made to the Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701. To view online, please go to



