Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308

Catharine (Katie) Knecht Chrietzberg, 90, of Tyler, Texas, passed away on November 22, 2019. She was born July 6, 1929 in Jeffersonville, Ohio, to the late Clarence J. Knecht and Mary F. (Burg) Knecht. Catharine was a graduate of Jeffersonville High School, Ohio and The Good Samaritan School of Nursing in Dayton, Ohio. She served as a Registered Nurse in the Tyler area from 1952 until her retirement in 1995. She was a 67 year member of The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Tyler, Texas, and The Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Paul Chrietzberg, whom she married May 3, 1952; her sister Elizabeth; her brothers Clarence Knecht and wife Mary Agnes, Robert Knecht and wife Dominica, Rev. Joseph Knecht S.J. and Harold Knecht and wife Margaret.



She is survived by her sons, Michael Joseph Chrietzberg and wife Christine of Duncanville, Texas; David Paul Chrietzberg and wife Teresa of Tyler, Texas; her daughter Judith Anne Stockman and husband Rand of Spring, Texas; brother Carroll Knecht of Washington Court House, Ohio; sister-in-law Martha Gould of Hawkins, Texas; 7 grandchildren: Courtney Chrietzberg and Clayton Chrietzberg; Geof Stockman and Sarah Stockman; David Chrietzberg Jr., Judith K. Chrietzberg, Roger Chrietzberg, Chad Hutchins and Tisha Radney; 14 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.



Rosary will be recited on Thursday, December 5th at 6:30 p.m. at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Friday, December 6th at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Tyler, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas (



