Service Information Bailey & Foster Funeral Home - Palestine 207 South Magnolia St. Palestine , TX 75801 (903)-729-2248 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bailey & Foster Funeral Home - Palestine 207 South Magnolia St. Palestine , TX 75801 Funeral service 10:00 AM Bailey & Foster Funeral Home - Palestine 207 South Magnolia St. Palestine , TX 75801 Burial Following Services Fields Chapel Cemetery

Funeral services for Carolyn Worley 75, of Tyler, formerly of Oakwood, will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Bailey & Foster Chapel, with Rev. Terry Skinner officiating. Burial will follow in Fields Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.



Mrs. Worley passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler. She was born May 3, 1944 in Carson, MS., to James Martin Bryant and Ruby Nell Dyess Bryant. She worked for Conroe ISD from 1975 to 2001. She had 2 children of her own, but had about 50 that called her Mom and still reached out to her. She was a caregiver for her parents, father-in-law, as well as kids and loved grandbabies. She was loved and respected by all who knew her, and was a woman with strong Christian values who was a member of Calvary Baptist Fairfield. She was a great cook that lived up to the Grandmas cooking, and also loved to travel and make memories with her husband.



Mrs. Worley was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Mickey B. Worley of Tyler, sister Margaret Hasselvander of Columbia, MS, children; Deborah Worley Allen of Whitehouse, Tx., and Martin B. Worley and wife Christine of Conroe, Tx., grandchildren; Justin Allen and wife Katie of Flint, Tx., Austin Allen of Tyler, Tx., Martin B. Worley II and wife Hailey of Conroe, Tx., Darrel Worley and wife Kerrigan of Conroe, Tx., Alexis Land Worley Jordan and husband J.J. Jordan of Conroe, Tx., Kendra Smith and husband T.J. Norris of Willis, Tx., and Dustin Marshall of Conroe, Tx., great grandchildren: Zoey Allen of Whitehouse, Tx., Jacob Allen of Whitehouse, Tx., Madeline Allen, Lillian Allen, Grayson Allen, Kooper Norris, Brileigh Worley, Andrew Jordan, and Parker Rylee Worley.



Pallbearers will be Justin Allen, Austin Allen, Martin B. Worley II, Darrel D. Worley, Christopher Worley, and Martin B. Worley. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Hasselvander, Jeff Glasgow, Dustin Marshall, and J.J. Jordan.



Condolence calls will be received from 6:00 to 7:00 PM Monday, June 17, 2019, at Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.



www.baileyandfosterfuneralhome.com

