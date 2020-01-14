Sue Whiteside was born in San Antonio, TX on 2/2/1941, graduated high school in Tyler, TX and earned a Master's from ETSU. She taught high school classes and sponsored cheerleaders in Safford AZ. In east TX, worked many years as LPC in mental health facilities, and developed and worked at the first HIV addiction treatment facility.
She retired in T or C, NM at age 74, participated in many community activities, and taught Yoga 3 times a week. She was so loved, as she touched many, and will be missed by all. She passed 1/6/2020 in Las Cruces, NM.
Proceced in death by son, Jon Duncan, parents, Willy and Hazel Weldon, and sisters Diane Weldon and Sandra Wilson.
Survived by daughter, Cheri Boerner, grandchildren Halee Boerner, Doug Gammill, two greatgrandkids, and sister, Cheryl Carroll. To send condolences go to http://www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 14, 2020