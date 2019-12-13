Service Information Hilliard Funeral Home 386 N Maple Ave Van , TX 75790 (903)-963-8831 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hilliard Funeral Home 386 N Maple Ave Van , TX 75790 View Map Service 11:00 AM Hilliard Funeral Home 386 N Maple Ave Van , TX 75790 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Carolyn Pippin Thorne will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Hilliard Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Hyduck officiating, with a graveside to follow at Garden Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday evening at the funeral home.



Carolyn Pippin Thorne was born on September 7, 1943, in Dallas, TX, to T.J. and Ernestine Dove Pippin. She passed away on December 10, 2019, in College Station, TX.



Carolyn attended school in Van where, in the first grade, she met the love of her life, John Murray Thorne. She and John Murray began dating in the 9th grade and were married on August 30,1964, in Colfax. They enjoyed 39 years of marriage and were only separated by John Murray's death in 2003, a loss from which Carolyn never completely recovered.



Carolyn graduated from Van High School in 1962 and attended Tyler Junior College. She earned both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Library Science from East Texas State University, now Texas A&M Commerce. She worked as a Technical Librarian at the Dallas County Community College District, Learning Resource Center for many years until her retirement in 2004.



Carolyn was blessed with the love of reading that lasted all her life. She enjoyed watching and listening to birds at her bird feeder, researching genealogy, and cheering on the San Antonio Spurs and Texas Aggies.



Carolyn was most proud of her two sons, John and David, and their families. She lived a selfless life, always taking care of those she loved with a full and happy heart.



Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Thomas Ernest Pippin. She is survived by sons John and wife Stephanie of Fairfield, David and wife Tiffany of College Station; grandchildren Taylor, Alyssa, Will, Preston, Ashlyn, and Clayton; her two sisters Marilyn Pippin and Rosilyn Brown and husband Paul, and her niece Kaitlyn Tatum and husband Kyle.



Carolyn's family would like to express their utmost appreciation to The Waterford Assisted Living facility in College Station and Hospice Brazos Valley for their loving and compassionate care.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Brazos Valley in Bryan, TX or the Alzheimer's research organization of your choice.



Services for Carolyn Pippin Thorne will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Hilliard Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Hyduck officiating, with a graveside to follow at Garden Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday evening at the funeral home.Carolyn Pippin Thorne was born on September 7, 1943, in Dallas, TX, to T.J. and Ernestine Dove Pippin. She passed away on December 10, 2019, in College Station, TX.Carolyn attended school in Van where, in the first grade, she met the love of her life, John Murray Thorne. She and John Murray began dating in the 9th grade and were married on August 30,1964, in Colfax. They enjoyed 39 years of marriage and were only separated by John Murray's death in 2003, a loss from which Carolyn never completely recovered.Carolyn graduated from Van High School in 1962 and attended Tyler Junior College. She earned both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Library Science from East Texas State University, now Texas A&M Commerce. She worked as a Technical Librarian at the Dallas County Community College District, Learning Resource Center for many years until her retirement in 2004.Carolyn was blessed with the love of reading that lasted all her life. She enjoyed watching and listening to birds at her bird feeder, researching genealogy, and cheering on the San Antonio Spurs and Texas Aggies.Carolyn was most proud of her two sons, John and David, and their families. She lived a selfless life, always taking care of those she loved with a full and happy heart.Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Thomas Ernest Pippin. She is survived by sons John and wife Stephanie of Fairfield, David and wife Tiffany of College Station; grandchildren Taylor, Alyssa, Will, Preston, Ashlyn, and Clayton; her two sisters Marilyn Pippin and Rosilyn Brown and husband Paul, and her niece Kaitlyn Tatum and husband Kyle.Carolyn's family would like to express their utmost appreciation to The Waterford Assisted Living facility in College Station and Hospice Brazos Valley for their loving and compassionate care.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Brazos Valley in Bryan, TX or the Alzheimer's research organization of your choice. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 13, 2019 Print | Related Memorial Sites University of Texas Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close