Mary Carolyn Cutler Murphy

Mary Carolyn Cutler Murphy was born on March 7, 1941 to Roscoe and Alma Lee Cutler. She passed from this life to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 9, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Murphy of Tyler; daughter and son-in-law, Jana and Larry Broussard of Tyler; grandchildren, Landon Dickeson, Dillon Bates, Alex Bates, Kacy LaCroix and Deris Broussard; great-grandchildren, Edward and Ashtyn LaCroix; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers; one sister; her husband of 33 years, Louis Bates; and son David Bates. She graduated from Reagan High School in Houston, and obtained her undergraduate degree in education, with a certification in Kindergarten, from the University of Houston at Clear Lake. She has been a resident of Tyler, and a member of Green Acres Baptist Church since 1993.



Carolyn devoted her life to teaching children, both in the church and the public school system, believing that a strong early foundation is critical to life. Likewise, she was committed to life-long study of God's Holy Word and served many years as a discussion leader in Bible Study Fellowship. She was actively involved in ministry events through the church, and various volunteer activities in the Tyler community, and was loved for her caring spirit and words of wisdom. After 15 years as a widow, Carolyn married Jimmy Murphy, and thoroughly enjoyed her expanded family and the opportunity to travel on several wonderful journeys. While rejoicing that she has finally reached her most coveted destination, her family and friends will miss her dearly.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel in Tyler with visitation one hour prior to service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bible Study Fellowship Global Headquarters, 19001 Huebner Road, San Antonio, TX 78258-4019 or The Hospice of East Texas,



