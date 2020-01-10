Carolyn Cook, 82, of Troup, passed away on January 8, 2020, in Tyler, Texas. She was born November 12, 1937, in Farmersville, Texas to the late Roy Morris and Madge Hale Morris.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Cottle Funeral Home chapel, Troup, with Reverend Steven Oakes officiating. Burial will be at Whitehouse Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Sunday, January 12, 2020. At the funeral home, Troup.
Mrs. Cook loved taking care of children. She loved her family with all her heart. She was a member of Community Church in Troup.
She is preceded in death by parents, husband, Garvis Cook, sisters, Nelda Hunter, Mary Alice Morris, brother, Roy Morris, Jr., daughter, Debbie Casper, grandson, Josh Cook.
She is survived by her daughters, Beth Blaylock and husband Dennis of Pottsboro, Kelli Acker of Troup, Mindy Womack and husband Joseph of Reklaw, sister, Judy Dickson of Tyler; brothers, Jackie Morris of Whitehouse, Mike Morris and wife Debbie of Whitehouse; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 10, 2020