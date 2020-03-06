Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Join us in celebrating the life of Carolyn "Bryn" Kiser Roundtree, 62, of Bullard, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Lloyd James Funeral Home, 1011 East First Street, Tyler, Texas. The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Bryn was our brilliant North Star - always here, shining bright, helping us find our path, supporting us when we were confused or lost and needing guidance. She passed away peacefully on March 1 surrounded by family. Thank you for teaching us so much about life, love, and friendship. She made many good friends during her career that included management roles at Aetna Life Insurance Company and the Tyler Independent School District. She had boundless consideration and empathy for family, friends, colleagues, and students. She is survived by her loving partner of 20 years Tony Orsino, her son Garrett Roundtree and wife Kathleen Roundtree, grandson Dylan Roundtree, daughter Shelly Roundtree Sullivan and husband Brian Sullivan. Other survivors include her mother Odilia "Odie" Kiser who says Bryn was a perfect gift for Father's Day on June 16, 1957 in McAllen, Texas. She was Don and Odie's first child and the first grandchild in the family. She is also survived by Jean Kiser and husband Tom Kanady, sister Karen Fountain and husband Ronnie Fountain, brother Wayne Kiser and wife Eva Kiser. Nieces Mandi Wilson, Nicki Cornejo and husband J.R. Cornejo, Ronnie Fountain, Haley Kiser; nephews Connor Kiser, Chance Kiser, and great-nephews Rylan Ace Olivares, Tripp Cornejo, and Jax Cornejo. We love and miss her but take great comfort in knowing she will be met by her father Donald Gene Kiser and her twin brothers, Donald Gene Kiser Jr. and Ronald Dean Kiser. Bryn you're now a star in the face of the sky. We love you. Thank you to the kind and caring people at Hospice of East Texas for your support.



Join us in celebrating the life of Carolyn "Bryn" Kiser Roundtree, 62, of Bullard, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Lloyd James Funeral Home, 1011 East First Street, Tyler, Texas. The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Bryn was our brilliant North Star - always here, shining bright, helping us find our path, supporting us when we were confused or lost and needing guidance. She passed away peacefully on March 1 surrounded by family. Thank you for teaching us so much about life, love, and friendship. She made many good friends during her career that included management roles at Aetna Life Insurance Company and the Tyler Independent School District. She had boundless consideration and empathy for family, friends, colleagues, and students. She is survived by her loving partner of 20 years Tony Orsino, her son Garrett Roundtree and wife Kathleen Roundtree, grandson Dylan Roundtree, daughter Shelly Roundtree Sullivan and husband Brian Sullivan. Other survivors include her mother Odilia "Odie" Kiser who says Bryn was a perfect gift for Father's Day on June 16, 1957 in McAllen, Texas. She was Don and Odie's first child and the first grandchild in the family. She is also survived by Jean Kiser and husband Tom Kanady, sister Karen Fountain and husband Ronnie Fountain, brother Wayne Kiser and wife Eva Kiser. Nieces Mandi Wilson, Nicki Cornejo and husband J.R. Cornejo, Ronnie Fountain, Haley Kiser; nephews Connor Kiser, Chance Kiser, and great-nephews Rylan Ace Olivares, Tripp Cornejo, and Jax Cornejo. We love and miss her but take great comfort in knowing she will be met by her father Donald Gene Kiser and her twin brothers, Donald Gene Kiser Jr. and Ronald Dean Kiser. Bryn you're now a star in the face of the sky. We love you. Thank you to the kind and caring people at Hospice of East Texas for your support. http://www.hospiceofeasttexas.org Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2020

