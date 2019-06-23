Carol Thomas Robinson, 93 of Tyler, passed away on Thursday, June 20. 2019. Funeral services will be held at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10 am. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Carol was born in Norman, Oklahoma to Dick and Mabel Aycock on January 25, 1926. He married Virginia Traylor in 1948. Carol served in the United States Army for 26 years. After retirement he taught Air Conditioning and Refrigeration at Tyler Junior College. After his second retirement he and his wife toured the United States and Canada in their RV. He and his wife attended Gresham Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and his son-in-law, Dennis Noble. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Virginina Robinson; son Carol Robinson II and his wife Eva; daughter Clarissa Noble; grandsons Carol Robinson III and his wife Angie and Nathan Noble and his wife Heather; great-granchildren Holly Robinson, Elliana Noble and Kai Noble.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 23, 2019