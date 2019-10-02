Carol Renae Corley Frennier was born October 4th, 1966, in Tyler, Texas. She gained her angel wings on September 25th, 2019. Her Celebration of Life will take place on her 53rd birthday, October 4th, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Tyler.
Carol Never met a stranger and was the light in every room she entered. She was an Army wife for over 30 years, an avid gardener, a lover of all creatures great and small & a person you could always count on to lend a hand, volunteer, or help anyone in need. She was loved by so many and will be missed by all.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Steve Frennier; her parents, Tom and Sue Corley, and Curtis and Brenda Stout; her children, Tommy Frennier, and Nicole Guzman; her grandchildren, Makenzie Jackson, Zandeur Jackson, and Zoeii Guzman; her sisters, Vicki Corley, Stacey Deck and Terri, and Joey Bryant; her nieces and nephew,s Andre Woods, Chelsea Woods, Adam Thomasson, Cody Bryant, Taylor Bryant, Jordan Deck, and Katherine Deck; sister and brother-in-law, Thurston and Andrea Woods; and numerous other friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal rescue or to a veteran charity.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 2, 2019