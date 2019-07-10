Memorial services for Carol Newell 73 of Bullard is scheduled for Friday July 12,2019 at 11 o'clock at Flint Baptist Church with Reverend Sam Deville officiating. Visitation is at 10. Mrs. Newell passed away on July 6,2019 peacefully at home. She was born May 22,1946 in Louisville,Mississippi to Claude and Nola Cash. She was a member at Flint Baptist Church for the last 18 years and served in many ministries. She loved her church and family. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and husband Gary Newell. She is survived by her loving family,son Alvie Vickers and wife Shelly, son John Vickers and wife Nancy and seven grandchildren, Brandonn Vickers,Jade Thompson,Jordan Gould and husband Matt, Cody Vickers,Cameron Vickers, Kristen McCullars, and Kelsie Vickers. In lieu of flowers donate to Lydia Missions or Wednesday night meals at Flint Baptist Church.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 10, 2019