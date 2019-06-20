Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Thomas Gray Sr.. View Sign Service Information Chandler Memorial Funeral Home - Chandler 205 South Broad Street PO Box 895 Chandler , TX 75758 (903)-849-6145 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Chandler Memorial Funeral Home - Chandler 205 South Broad Street PO Box 895 Chandler , TX 75758 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Chandler Memorial Funeral Home - Chandler 205 South Broad Street PO Box 895 Chandler , TX 75758 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Carl Gray Sr. are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Don Herring officiating. Interment will follow at Bascom Cemetery in Tyler.



Carl Thomas Gray Sr. born November 1, 1936 in Tyler, Texas. He went home to be with the Lord at the age of 82 years old on June 18, 2019 in Big Sandy, Texas.



Carl was the son of Lowell K. Gray and Bessie Gray. He was a man of God who loved to preach about the Lord. He also enjoyed playing his guitar and singing. Carl was in the Airforce and a man of many trades. He will be missed by all those he knew and loved.



He was preceded in death by his parents Lowell and Bessie Gray; daughter Karen Story Gray; son Danny Porter; two brothers, Gene Gray, Billy J. Gray and sister Shirley Glasscock.



Carl is survived by his wife Thelma Gray; seven children, Carl Gray Jr., Rodney Gray, Rhonda Gray, Steven Gray, Melody Bowman, Michael Davis, Sandra Duke; brother Audra Neil Gray and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Serving as pallbearers are Randy Duke, Mike Gray, Tim Dunnom, Frank English, Melvin Stephens, and Josh Gray.



Honorary pallbearers are John Gray and Jason Gray.



Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.



Funeral Services for Carl Gray Sr. are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Don Herring officiating. Interment will follow at Bascom Cemetery in Tyler.Carl Thomas Gray Sr. born November 1, 1936 in Tyler, Texas. He went home to be with the Lord at the age of 82 years old on June 18, 2019 in Big Sandy, Texas.Carl was the son of Lowell K. Gray and Bessie Gray. He was a man of God who loved to preach about the Lord. He also enjoyed playing his guitar and singing. Carl was in the Airforce and a man of many trades. He will be missed by all those he knew and loved.He was preceded in death by his parents Lowell and Bessie Gray; daughter Karen Story Gray; son Danny Porter; two brothers, Gene Gray, Billy J. Gray and sister Shirley Glasscock.Carl is survived by his wife Thelma Gray; seven children, Carl Gray Jr., Rodney Gray, Rhonda Gray, Steven Gray, Melody Bowman, Michael Davis, Sandra Duke; brother Audra Neil Gray and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Serving as pallbearers are Randy Duke, Mike Gray, Tim Dunnom, Frank English, Melvin Stephens, and Josh Gray.Honorary pallbearers are John Gray and Jason Gray.Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close