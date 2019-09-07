Service Information Cottle Funeral Home 105 East Bradford Troup , TX 75789 903/8423131 Send Flowers Obituary

Carl R. McEver (84) was born in Denison, Texas, in 1934, to Thomas and Julia



Savage McEver. He had one brother, and three sisters, all deceased.



It was wartime in Mac's early years and his older brother, a soldier, was



killed in action. Mac became the center of attention in his bereaved family. His



mother and sisters adored him. He was their shining light.



He attended local schools in Denison and moved to Houston when he was 17 to find work. Living in his sister's home in the north side, he immersed himself in



the local church and neighborhood, making many lifetime friends. It was at that



time he met Betty Ruth Hudson, the true love of his life. Her brother, Bruce



Hudson was Mac's close buddy. Mac and Betty Ruth married and have shared over 60 years of marriage. Their steadfast love is inspirational to their four



daughters, Cindi, Alisa, Sunnye and Holli, all of whom married and raised loving



families of their own.



It is difficult to reduce a man's life of 84 years, into a few sentences. Our



beloved Mac was truly a good and decent man, faithful and loyal to friends and



family. He was trusting and believed that all people were good. Most of all, he



believed in Jesus Christ and was a strong, committed Christian who loved his church.



Mac loved his sons-in-law, Joe, Joel, Kevin and Johnny, like they were his own and adored and cherished his grandkids and great grandkids.



In his early career, he was a machinist at Cameron Iron Works. He loved



motorcycles and fast cars, so it was no surprise when he and Bruce opened an



auto parts store at Aldine-Westfield road. After a few years he formed with



friends a machine shop, Action Enterprises. He was a success at each business,



but tired of city life and yearned for the countryside. He and Betty Ruth found



beautiful acreage in Troup, Texas, and moved there 40 years ago. It has been



their happy home ever since. Once again, he opened a machine shop on his farm and made it successful. He loved the people of Troup.



Mac was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting in Colorado and facing nature's



elements. He used to say that he would have loved living 100 years ago. In the



past few years he and Betty Ruth would visit close friends in Colorado to enjoy



the mountains and to play golf. Golf, too, was a pleasure. He truly loved to



win, whether at golf or dominos. It was our pleasure to beat him whenever we



could!



Mac developed diabetes which caused other complications. Routine trips for



dialysis and treatments were taxing. He was always accompanied by his wife,



Betty Ruth, or his daughters. He would tell them, "God has blessed our family so much." And he often added, "It's been a good day."



Our beloved Mac left us today, September 4th, to join our Father in Heaven.



He fought a brave battle, his wife and precious daughters beside him each step



of the way. He was not afraid. He was grateful the Lord had given him so much



time and love.



Mac, we will miss you and cherish memories of you. He leaves behind his



wife, Betty Ruth; his four daughters and their husbands, Cindi and Joe Crabtree,



Alisa and Joel Staib, Sunnye and Kevin Stanley and Holli and Johnny Tennison;



grandchildren, Jennifer, Chris, Matt, Caitlin, Halle, Seth, Tayler, Kylee, Major, and Summer; their spouses: Chris, Carley, Jake, Madison, and Ty; and great grandchildren, Connor, Graham, and Juliana. Also, his brother-in-law Bruce and wife Lee Ann Hudson; nephews and nieces too numerous to mention, but all loved.



Funeral services for Mac, will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 3 pm at



First Baptist Church, Troup, with Pastor Joe Ballard officiating.



Visitation will be 2-3 pm, prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in honor of Mac be made to First Baptist Church, Troup for the youth ministry.

