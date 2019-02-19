Carl Lee Rousseau

Carl Lee Rousseau went home to heaven to join the Lord and his loved ones on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the age of 97. Carl was born on December 23, 1921 in Bovina, Texas to Ethel Parker Rousseau and Barney Judson Rousseau.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Elizabeth Reed Rousseau; daughters, Margaret (Bobby) Bell and Patsy (Frank) Smith; stepson Mike (Debbie) Burd; four granddaughters, and seven great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, February 21 at 10:00 A.M. at Lloyd James Funeral Home, 1011 E. First Street, Tyler, TX. Donations may be made to the donor's choice.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 19, 2019
