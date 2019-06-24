Funeral services for Captain D. L. "Pappy" Hicks, Sr., 86, of Troup, will be held 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Cottle Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Daylon Hicks officiating. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Mr. Hicks was born April 12, 1933, in Three Rivers, Texas, to the late David Euthel Hicks and Dolly Robinson Hicks. He passed away on June 19, 2019 in Tyler, Texas. He was a Captain in the US Army from 1958 to 1969. He was the Past Post Commander of the VFW of American Legion in Troup and Pearland. He loved his country and his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marjorie Ann Hicks, two sons, Robert Hicks and Steven Hicks and grandson, David Deaton.
Survivors include his sons, David Hicks, Jr. of Arp, Daniel Hicks and wife Ashley of Tyler, Ty Hicks of Troup; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Todd Evans of Whitehouse; brothers, Gerald Hicks and wife Helen of Dothan, AL, Dr. Daylon Hicks and wife Lucille of Florida; sisters, Delores Sampson of Winona, Katherine Cates of Austin; 9 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Danny Hicks, Jr., Steven Deaton, David Hicks III, Carl Deaton, Daniel Hicks and Todd Evans.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 24, 2019