Funeral services for Mr. Camden Samuel George Brannon, 29, Mesquite is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Anderson-Clayton-Gonzalez Funeral Home Chapel, 1111 Military Parkway, Mesquite, TX with Rev. Cortez Williams as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Tyler, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Brannon died July 19, 2019. He was born January 20, 1990. Mr. Brannon was a graduate of John Horn, Mesquite, TX; lifetime resident of Mesquite, TX.; member of St. Mark Baptist Church, Garland, TX and a student at the University of North Texas at Dallas.
Survivors include his parents, Charles and Debbie Brannon and sisters, Courtney Brannon and Nicole Brannon.
Public viewing will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Anderson-Clayton-Gonzalez Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 26, 2019