A memorial service for Caleb Rosales-Gonzalez, age 4, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Marvin United Methodist Church with Dr. Doug Baker, Rev. Artie Cadar, Rev. Yuri Carralero, Rev. Reinier De La Torre, Pastor Marlin Fenn and Pastor Roberto Blanco officiating. A private burial will be held at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Caleb passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Tyler. He was born April 29, 2015 in Houston to Emigdio Rosales Ortiz and Sucel D. Gonzalez Galban.
Caleb was preceded in death by his grandmother Julieta Galban. He is survived by his loving family including his father, Emigdio Rosales; mother, Sucel Gonzalez; brother, Daniel Rosales; sister, Ruth Rosales and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Rev. Yuri Carralero, Rev. Reinier De La Torre, Mr. Yunior Rosales and Rev. Roberto Blanco.
If desired, memorials may be made to: Vida Abundante United Methodist Church, in care of Northwest District Office, at 324 W. Elm Street, Tyler, TX 75702.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 26, 2019