A Life Celebration funeral service for C. D. Dorroh, will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, November 18th, 2019 in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Sunday, November 17th, 2019 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home.C.D. was born on September 5, 1927 in Dallas, Texas and died on November 14, 2019 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 18, 2019