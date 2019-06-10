Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C. "Curley" Beddingfield. View Sign Service Information Boren-Conner Funeral Home Hwy 69 South Bullard , TX 75757 (903)-894-7777 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for C. F. (Curley) Beddingfield, age 85, of Flint are scheduled for



Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Bulllard at 10:30am. Bro. Roy Thoene will officiate. Mr. Beddingfield passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family members on June 7. Burial will be at the Flint Cemetery.



C. F. (Curley) Beddingfield was born May 11, 1934 in Flint to Howard & Maurine Beddingfield being the oldest of three boys. He graduated John Tyler High School in Tyler in 1952 and then, feeling a sense of duty to his country, joined the US Air Force in 1953 and was stationed in Saudia Arabia achieving the rank of Staff Sgt. In 1954, he married the love of his life, Gynell Grimes and they recently celebrated their 65th anniversary. They had four daughters, 11 grandchildren, and 23 great grand-children.



Curley, still wanting to serve as a public servant, joined the Dallas County Sheriff's Department in 1963 and worked under the legendary Sheriff Bill Decker until 1973 as a Deputy Sheriff at which time he moved his family to the Tyler area where he then joined the Smith County Sherriff's Department under Sheriff Harlin Long where he worked as a Deputy Sheriff until 1977.



From 1977 to 1990, Curley worked for Southland Corporation as a truck driver, dispatcher and Administrator over Traffic. Still having law enforcement in his blood, he rejoined the Smith County Sheriff's department again in 1990 under Sheriff J B Smith and worked there until his retirement as Lieutenant in 1999 after having 25 years in law enforcement.



Curley and Gynell ultimately settled in the Flint/Bullard area where he then would raise a garden each year and finally had time for his fishing trips. He was a great musician and played the steel guitar and had a wonderful bass voice as a singer. He was active in Church and had been a board member of the Flint Community Church for over a decade and was proud to be a Christian. If you ever met Curley, you had to like him.



Family was very important to Curley. Born to he and Gynell were four daughters that he cherished. They include, along with their spouses, Suzan and David Wilson of Bullard, Sandy and J R Johnson of Flint, Sheri and Rock Spraggins of Jacksonville, and Sheila and Doug Courson of Tyler. Other survivors include 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard & Maurine, and brothers Tommy and Johnny.



Pallbearers will be grandsons and honorary pallbearers will include employees of the Smith County Sheriff's Department.



The family wishes to acknowledge the loving care and selfless support given by Barbara and Mindi. Visitation will be Monday, June 10 from 6 to 8PM at Boren Conner Funeral Home in Bullard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice or the Flint Community Church.



