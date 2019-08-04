A memorial service will be held for Buddy Baley at Noon on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at First Assembly of God in Chandler, with Pastor Mark Fulks officiating.
Buddy Frank Baley was born October 29, 1937 in Hobbs, New Mexico and had been a resident of Chandler since 1980. He served in the US Army for 22 years, working as a military policeman and criminal investigator. He retired as the Provost Sergeant at the Stockade.
On July 2, 2019, Buddy went home to be with the Lord at home with family by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Nora Baley; brothers, Don Baley, Jimmy Baley, and Charles Baley; two sisters, Bobbie Gilbreath and Helen McMullin.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Eveline Baley; son and daughter-in-law, Anthony & Lisa Baley of Chandler; daughter and son-in-law, Mike & Rita Stokes of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; brothers, Bill Baley and Rev. George E. Baley and wife, Marcel; three grandchildren, Morgan, BJ and Brittney; three great-grandchildren, Sophia, Ryan and James ; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701. The family would like to thank the entire staff of Hospice of East Texas, especially, Brittany, Sally, Katie and Karen.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 4, 2019