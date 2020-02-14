Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

Brice Colby Sustaire went home to be with Jesus on Monday, February 10th, 2020. Brice was born on June 10th, 1998 in Tyler, Texas to Kevin Sustaire and Shelly (Gehring) Sustaire. He is survived by his parents; his sister, Ashley (Sustaire) Wells and brother in law Brian Wells; grandparents James and Sharon Gehring; grandfather Nick Rue; grandmother Patricia Sustaire; many uncles and aunts; a niece and cousins. Funeral services will be held at the West Erwin Church of Christ located at 420 W. Erwin St., Tyler, Texas, on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Visitation will be at 1 pm with a Celebration of Life at 2 pm. Brice went to school in Lindale, Texas and graduated in 2016. He loved watching movies, listening to music, playing video games and board games and hanging out with his family. He was a big Star Wars and Marvel fan. Brice was a precious soul with wisdom well beyond his years. Brice touched so many lives through his strength and endurance in fighting and living with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. He had an audacious will to live. Brice was a hero and a soldier. He was kindhearted, forgiving, loving and very intelligent. He had a funny wit about him and loved to tell people what he was thinking. He will never be forgotten and forever will be missed and loved.



