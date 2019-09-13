Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Brian McGuire (Old Bones, Daddy, Papa and Poppy), 69 of Tyler, passed away suddenly of a heart attack on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Tyler.



A Funeral Mass Celebration will be held at 11:00am on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler with Father Hank Lanik officiating, with the rosary preceding the Mass at 10:30.



Brian was born on May 22, 1950 in Hamilton, Scotland to the late John and Margaret Higgins McGuire. After completing primary and secondary education at age 15, he became an apprenticed tool maker. He married Margaret Hannigan in May of 1975 and the two of them continued to live in Hamilton until they emigrated to the US in November of 1979 when Brian was offered a position as Jig Borer with Western Gear. They met and became life-long friends with several other couples from the UK who were also brought over to Los Angeles with Western Gear. They became US citizens in 1985.



Brian earned a BS in Manufacturing Engineering from BYU and his MBA from the University of Utah while working as an Engineering Manager at Lucas Aerospace in Park City, Utah. In 1995 Brian, Margaret, and their daughters, Laura and Fiona, relocated to Chino Hills, CA when he became General Manager of Luxfer Gas Cylinders in Riverside, CA. His wife Margaret died a year later in March of 1996.



In July of 1999 Brian married his second wife, Sue. In 2001, he accepted a position with the TriMas Corporation as President of Norris Cylinders in Longview, Texas and Norris Industries in Los Angeles. He spent the next 11 years commuting between Texas and California and attending business meetings around the world while racking up 4 million miles on American Airlines. His retirement (as President of Monogram Aerospace in Commerce, California) in May of 2012 was announced when the NASDAQ congratulated him on the big screen in Times Square in New York City when TriMas rang the closing bell.



Brian loved being retired and at home. He enjoyed sitting in his library watching football (especially his beloved Glasgow Celtic), How It's Made and Top Gear or reading a good book or the Daily Record online. He was a generous person who gave of himself and his time - serving as the crossing guard at St. Gregory Catholic School where grandson, Kevin, attended, and volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul. But, there was nothing Brian enjoyed better in his retirement than being "Poppy" to his two grandsons, Kevin and Connor. They were the light of his life.



Many people would say that there was never a dull moment with Brian. He enjoyed telling a good story, jokes or corny puns, and never took himself too seriously.



Brian will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sue McGuire of Tyler; his daughters, Laura McGuire of Tyler and Fiona Tomerlin and her husband Matt of San Antonio; his sisters, Vonnie Sharpe and Morag Hayes of Hamilton, Scotland ; his two grandchildren, Kevin McGuire and Connor Tomerlin, and many nieces and nephews and friends, too numerous to list, but not forgotten.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Immaculate Conception Conference, 410 S. College Ave, Tyler, Texas 75702.



May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand. To view online, please go to



