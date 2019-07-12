Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Service 10:00 AM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Brenda Joyce Session, 67, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10am at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Ricky Garner officiating. Burial will follow at Union Hill Cemetery in New Summerfield, Texas under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mrs. Session passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 in Glenn Heights, Texas. She was born October 4, 1951 in Jacksonville, Texas to John Carter (JC) Johnson and Wynona Mayfield Johnson.



Brenda was a member of New Days Baptist Church. She attended/graduated from Fred Douglas High School and Jarvis Christian College.



Brenda was proceeded in death by her parents Wynona and JC Johnson, three brothers Ostell Johnson, Ozell Johnson and Donnell Johnson; two sisters Mary Lofton and Ginger Polk. She is survived by her loving family including her husband Billy Joe Session of 46 years of marriage, two children Brenden Session (Yolanda) Tyler, Texas and Bianca (Freddy) Gillette Glenn Heights, Texas, four grandchildren Brianna Willis, Grand Prairie, Texas, BraKari Session, BraKira Session and Ayanna Session Tyler, Texas, sisters Clara Crear DeSoto, Texas, Carrie Harris Fort Worth, Texas, Dorothy (Emerson) Henderson Terrell, Texas, Verdell Johnson, Stockton, California, Linda Hubbard, DeSoto, Texas, Baby Ruth (Herman) Ross Jacksonville, Texas. Brother Larry (Loretta) Boyd Jacksonville, Texas. God Sister Dorethia Taylor Tyler, Texas. One uncle Ross (Mae) Johnson Los Angeles, California and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.



Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 12, 2019

