Funeral services for Ms. Brenda Joyce "BJ" Kirkling, 60, Houston, is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at People's Missionary Baptist Church with Elder Antoine Green as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Ms. Kirkling died February 28, 2020. She was born February 5, 1960.
Ms. Kirkling was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Kirkling, Jr. Survivors include mother, Bobbie Burns Kirkling; 2 brothers, Roy Kirkling and Bryan (Patricia) Kirkling; 4 sisters, Barbara (Charles) Adams, Vera (Tyrone) Hunter, Delma (Stanley) Banks, and Cynthia (Carl) Ervin.
Public viewing will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2020