BJ (Bradley Joe) Wilcox slipped into the arms of Jesus on July 17, 2019 at Hospice of East Texas with his family and friends by his side. BJ was born on May 13th, 1971 in Palestine, Texas to Ricky Wilcox and Karen Howell. He went to school in Elkhart, Texas.



BJ loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He enjoyed cooking, baking, and grilling for his family. BJ had a zest for life, which he showed by his varied interests. He loved fishing and being outdoors. BJ also loved building and racing radio controlled cars, boats, & airplanes all over Texas and Oklahoma. He prided himself on being able to fix anything that was broken. BJ was a selfless person who was always ready to help his family and friends. BJ was employed at Intense Wireline Services who treated him as part of the family.



BJ is survived by his wife, Stacey, his mom and dad, his brother Michael Wilcox, and his grown children and step-children, Wesley Wilcox, Charles McKain, Emily Melius, Collin Melius and wife, Hannah. If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, TX, 75701. A memorial service celebrating BJ's life will be held at a later date.

