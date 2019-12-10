Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Ruth Holsomback went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 7, 2019. She was born in Murchison, Texas to Lee Roy Hopkins and Allie Aaron Hopkins Davis and lived in Frankston most of her life. She was married to Jack Holsomback, Sr., who preceded her in death in 1982, for 33 years.



A funeral service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Frankston. Mrs. Holsomback will be laid to rest at Liberty Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 and friends are cordially invited to visit with Mrs. Holsomback's family from 6 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.



Mrs. Holsomback is survived by her son Jack E. Holsomback, Jr. (Anne), daughter Billie Holsomback (John), son James Holsomback (Lisa), grandchildren Jack E. Holsomback III JEH (Veronica), Samuel, Olivia and Blaize Holsomback, many nephews and nieces.



She loved her family dearly and they were her greatest joy. Mrs. Holsomback loved God and lived to serve him throughout her life.



She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter Cherry Ruth Holsomback, her sisters Alma Lee Smiley, Fayrene Tiner, Opal McKool, brothers Joe Dan Hopkins and Roy McArthur Hopkins, and her younger sister Kathern Herriage. She was also predeceased by her husbands' Billy Dean and Charles Boyd.



Bonnie Ruth Holsomback went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 7, 2019. She was born in Murchison, Texas to Lee Roy Hopkins and Allie Aaron Hopkins Davis and lived in Frankston most of her life. She was married to Jack Holsomback, Sr., who preceded her in death in 1982, for 33 years.A funeral service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Frankston. Mrs. Holsomback will be laid to rest at Liberty Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 and friends are cordially invited to visit with Mrs. Holsomback's family from 6 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.Mrs. Holsomback is survived by her son Jack E. Holsomback, Jr. (Anne), daughter Billie Holsomback (John), son James Holsomback (Lisa), grandchildren Jack E. Holsomback III JEH (Veronica), Samuel, Olivia and Blaize Holsomback, many nephews and nieces.She loved her family dearly and they were her greatest joy. Mrs. Holsomback loved God and lived to serve him throughout her life.She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter Cherry Ruth Holsomback, her sisters Alma Lee Smiley, Fayrene Tiner, Opal McKool, brothers Joe Dan Hopkins and Roy McArthur Hopkins, and her younger sister Kathern Herriage. She was also predeceased by her husbands' Billy Dean and Charles Boyd. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 10, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close