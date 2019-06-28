Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Linda Crockett. View Sign Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Crockett, age 76, of Jacksonville, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Tyler. She was born January 30, 1943 in Jacksonville to Bon and Reba (Clifton) Jackson.



She was a graduate of Jacksonville High School Class of 1961, attended Jacksonville College and Stephen F. Austin State University.



She was married to L.H. Crockett for 57 years. They eloped in Durant, OK on April 21, 1962. Bonnie became a Christian at the age of 15 and was a member of Central Baptist Church of Jacksonville. She loved the Lord and her favorite scripture was John 3:16.



Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Luther A. Jackson and in-laws, Leslie and Berta Crockett; and her dearest, dearest, bestest friend, Patsy Thomas.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband, L.H. Crockett of Jacksonville; sons, Bruce Crockett of Jacksonville, Lance Crockett and wife Lee Ann of San Antonio; daughter, Holly Blaylock and husband John of San Antonio. Her siblings are Bob Jackson and wife Laura of Tyler, Bon Jackson and wife Denise of Jacksonville, Lisa Baldwin of Ft. Worth, Debbie Jackson of Bullard and sister-in-law, Eunice Jackson of Jacksonville. She is survived by grandchildren: Travis Crockett, Kelsey and Holly Crockett-Crane, Mary Kate Lewis and husband Dean, Colleen Crockett, Harrison Blaylock and Jackson Blaylock; great-grandchildren, Regina Lewis, Landon Lewis and Dexter Crockett-Crane. She is survived by a special nephew and niece, David Jackson and wife Tranee, Callie Baldwin as well as numerous other family and friends. She is also survived by her precious dog, Riley.



In 1969, Bonnie was named Little Sisters Chairman for the Young Homemakers of Texas. In 1970, she was the Area President of Young Homemakers of Texas and in 1971 she was a State Officer for Young Homemakers of Texas. Bonnie assisted with one of Jacksonville's first Clothes Closets held at First Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville. She was the first state Certified Activities Director for Gardendale Nursing Home in 1977. She loved children and helped in the nursery of Central Baptist Church for many years. She was also a founding member of the Children's Christmas Tree Project in 1985.



Bonnie was a master seamstress and helped with many school and church special events. Under the direction of choral directors Larry Cigainero and Randy Decker, Bonnie and her dear friend, Sue Matejka sewed all new performance attire for the JHS Expressions in 1986. She assisted Bro. Gerald Orr, with coordinating new chorale dresses and fitted new tuxedos for Jacksonville College Choir in 1988. She also designed and made her daughter, Holly Crockett Blaylock's, wedding dress from many different designs and patterns.



In addition to sewing and cooking, Bonnie loved cross-stitch, crossword puzzles, Sudoku, reading, visiting family, holding babies and traveling. She had the privilege of traveling to Europe, Hawaii and many of the fifty states.



Visitation will begin on Sunday, June 30, 2019 and friends are cordially invited to visit with Bonnie's family from 6 to 8 o'clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



A funeral service for Bonnie Crockett, age 76, of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 10 o'clock in the morning Monday, July 1, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Rev. Steve Edwards will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Jarratt Cemetery in Jacksonville.



Pallbearers will be Bruce Crockett, Lance Crockett, Travis Crockett, Bob Jackson, Bon Jackson and David Jackson. Honorary pallbearers will be Jacksonville High School Class of 1961, and employees and friends at Halbert Mill Company and nephew Derek Jackson.



