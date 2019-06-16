Memorial services for PO1 Bonanza Jacobs, 58, USN Retired, Tyler, is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, 21 2019 at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Mr. Jacobs passed away December 19, 2019, in Inglewood California. He is survived by his mother, Earline Rollins, Brother, Clyde McDuffley, Sisters, Debra Delley, Dale Thomas, Freddie Hunter, Frankie Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special family friends. Mr. Jacobs, a graduate of John Tyler High School, served 20 years in the United States Navy-Persian Gulf as an Aviation Specialist -Petty Officer 1st Class. In lieu of flowers - family recommend donations to be made to .
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 16, 2019